Jose Mourinho plotting £90m Man Utd double swoop to end defensive woes

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly setting his sights on signing two central defenders this summer, with Marquinhos and Victor Lindelof on his radar.

Finding a long-term defensive partner for Eric Bailly seems to be the priority for the Portuguese tactician at the end of the season, as the United manager isn’t best pleased with Phil Jones and Chris Smalling.

Having slammed them twice publicly over their fitness troubles, coupled with the fact that Marcos Rojo will be out for some time after suffering ligament damage in his knee, it may be a priority for Mourinho this summer.

In turn, he has been linked with several individuals around Europe, and The Mirror believe that he’s still high on £40m-rated Lindelof, who he was heavily linked with signing in the January transfer window.

It’s claimed that Benfica are holding out for £50m, which would satisfy the release clause in the Swedish international’s contract, but United are seemingly confident that they can negotiate the price down and work out a deal with the Portuguese giants.

The 22-year-old is highly-rated given his commanding displays for club and country, but it remains to be seen whether or not an agreement can be struck, or if Mourinho is forced to look elsewhere.

Meanwhile, The Mirror also report that Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos is also a top defensive target this summer, and the suggestion is that Mourinho is confident of securing a £50m deal to prise the Brazilian ace away from the French capital.

Still only 22, the former Roma man has a wealth of experience at the top level and it’s no real surprise that it’s claimed PSG are desperate to keep hold of him.

However, the draw of moving to the Premier League could be too much for them to fight against, and with this second report also reiterating that the problems with Smalling and Jones have forced Mourinho to look for new faces, it seems like a likely scenario that a new defender or perhaps even two will arrive at Old Trafford this summer.