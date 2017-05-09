Arsenal make approach for sporting director, Wenger shuts down talk immediately

Arsene Wenger allowed rumours of an Arsenal move to bring in a sporting director last just hours before dismissing the idea on Tuesday.

According to The Telegraph, the Gunners made an approach for Borussia Dortmund director of football Michael Zorc, and in turn the German was said to be interested in the proposal.

Having disappointed with their player recruitment in recent years which has led to ongoing disappointment in the club’s bid to win major trophies, a shake-up has been mooted this summer with doubts still lingering over Wenger’s long-term future at the Emirates.

It’s felt that if he is to sign a new contract this summer then major changes will be needed to appease those wanting to see him leave, but it doesn’t appear as though they will be coming.

Zorc certainly fits the bill given his impressive work at Dortmund, but Wenger mocked the role and seemingly dismissed the idea entirely.

“I don’t know what director of football means,” Wenger is quoted as saying by The Guardian. “It is somebody who stands in the road and directs play right and left? I don’t understand and I never did understand what it means.

“No, no, no. Sorry, no. I’m not prepared to talk about that [when asked about a change in structure]. I’m the manager of Arsenal football club and as long as I’m manager of Arsenal football club, I will decide what happens on the technical front. That’s it.”

All the signs are pointing towards Wenger staying at this point, but with chief executive Ivan Gazidis hinting at this season being a “catalyst for change” it will be interesting to see what changes are actually made at the Emirates moving forward.

Arsenal will still hold hope of finishing in the top four in the Premier League this season, while they also have an FA Cup final against Chelsea to look forward to later this month.

Were they to succeed with both objectives, it surely still won’t be enough to satisfy a growing number of restless supporters who want change. If Wenger stays, it doesn’t sound as though much will.