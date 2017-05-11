(Photo) Cristiano Ronaldo looks the double of his deformed bust as he gurns during Real Madrid’s UCL defeat to Atletico

Cristiano Ronaldo bossed the first leg of this season’s all-Spanish Champions League semi-final, scoring a hat-trick in a 3-0 win, but he didn’t have things all his own way in Wednesday night’s second leg as Real Madrid were beaten 2-1 by city rivals Atletico.

Of course, Real still progressed to the final despite the defeat, but CR7 does not enjoy losing under any circumstances.

And he wore his displeasure on his face at the Vicente Calderon Stadium. In fact, at one point his face screwed up so much that he actually began to resemble his own infamously-deformed bronze bust.

Real made an awful start to the second leg, falling 2-0 down inside the opening quarter of an hour courtesy of goals from Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann.

However, an Isco away goal just before half time killed Atletico’s hopes of a memorable turnaround as it left Diego Simeone’s side needing three more unanswered strikes in order to progress on aggregate.

