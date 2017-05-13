Crucial Arsenal power struggle could see key figure quit for MLS role

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis could reportedly quit his role with the Gunners if he loses the power battle with Arsene Wenger this summer.

Wenger’s current contract expires at the end of the season, and there has yet to be an official announcement on whether or not he will sign a new deal.

While the Frenchman scoffed at the idea of bringing in a sporting director in midweek, Gazidis is believed to want to change the hierarchy at the Emirates moving forward, with another disappointing season by all accounts proving that something needs to be altered.

According to The Telegraph, Wenger wants to stay at Arsenal and sign a new two-year deal, but he is adamant about having full control over football matters. In contrast, Gazidis is keen on the other strategy and so there is a struggle over power at the club.

With the report noting that the likes of Marc Overmars and Michael Zorc have been linked with the directorial position, it remains to be seen whether or not an appointment is made but ultimately it will likely result in one of Gazidis or Wenger going.

The Telegraph goes on to note that if the former does lose the battle of wills, then he is being lined up as the head of MLS which isn’t a bad new job by any means.

With just three Premier League games to go as the race to finish in the top four goes on coupled with the FA Cup final, there isn’t much left in the season before a decision is made. As a result, Wenger’s future is likely to become a lot clearer as soon as next month where a decision will have to be made and it will be determined if Gazidis implements his new plans or potentially leaves.