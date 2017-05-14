Liverpool set to announce crucial signing of PL defender, double swoop still possible

Liverpool are reportedly set to announce the signing of Hull City defender Andrew Robertson at the end of the season, while a double swoop is still possible.

A left-back has been touted as being a priority for Liverpool this summer, with Jurgen Klopp having to find a long-term solution to the problematic position which James Milner has filled this season.

While he’s done a top job in that role as Alberto Moreno has lost all confidence from his manager, it’s not his natural position and signing a genuine left-back will be key to the Reds competing on various fronts next season.

According to The Mirror, Klopp has won the race to sign Robertson, with the 23-year-old impressing since arriving at Hull from Dundee United, while he potentially won’t cost too much as he has just 12 months remaining on his current deal.

However, that isn’t where the report ends as it’s claimed that his Hull teammate Harry Maguire could also be Anfield bound this summer.

Liverpool have conceded 42 goals in 36 games this season, which compared to 29 and 23 conceded by Chelsea and Tottenham respectively, shows that things need to be tightened up at the back.

Maguire has been an instrumental figure for the Tigers, and his defensive solidity combined with his ability to build play from the back will ensure that he’s a wanted man by some of the top tacticians in England.

Newcastle United and Tottenham are also credited with an interest in the towering defender. However, Liverpool are making a serious move to acquire information on him, as per the report, as they prepare a bid this summer to significantly bolster their backline.