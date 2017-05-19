Liverpool fail with ambitious €75m offer, but Klopp’s intentions clear this summer

Reports in Spain have claimed that Liverpool have seen a staggering €75m bid for Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe rejected, as the Ligue 1 champions desperately try to keep hold of him.

As they sit on the brink of qualifying for the Champions League next season, the Reds will likely be looking to bring in significant reinforcements as Jurgen Klopp will hope to strengthen his squad.

While they’ve been linked with countless names already, it’s somewhat of a surprise to see them in the running of Mbappe who has attracted interest from all over Europe, including Real Madrid.

According to Marca, Liverpool have had a hefty €75m bid rejected by Monaco, as the Ligue 1 champions are hopeful that they can hold on to the 18-year-old for one more season.

Further, they believe that Mbappe is worth €100m, and if he can repeat his efforts of this season next year, in which he’s scored 26 goals and provided 14 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions, then he’ll certainly see his price-tag go up.

“[We will] do everything possible [to keep him in the team],” Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev told Canal +.

“Everything [however] depends on the player’s will.”

The report adds that Mbappe himself has chosen Madrid, but time will tell either when that transfer will happen or if another club is able to swoop in and prise him away by meeting Monaco’s demands when they’re ready to sell.

If true though, that’s a major indication of Liverpool’s level of ambition in the summer transfer market, as they look to end the Premier League season in the top four this year and push on by bolstering their squad this summer to be able to compete on various fronts moving forward.