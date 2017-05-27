Arsene Wenger launches most scathing attack yet on Arsenal critics

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has addressed the criticism that he has faced this season from some supporters, and has labelled it a “disgrace”.

The 67-year-old has yet to clear up his future with his current contract expiring this summer, but it’s widely been speculated that a decision will be communicated after the FA Cup final on Saturday.

While he’ll hope to add another piece of silverware to his collection during his time in north London, it’s been a difficult season for the Frenchman as he has faced fierce criticism and scrutiny from some sections of supporters as he has divided opinion unlike any other manager in football.

He’s remained quiet for the most part on it this season, but as we reach the end of the campaign, it seems as though he’s keen to share his real feelings on the matter and it’s fair to say that he isn’t impressed.

“I don’t mind criticism because we are in a public job,” he told BBC Sport. “I believe there’s a difference between being criticised and being treated in a way that human beings don’t deserve.

“The lack of respect from some has been a disgrace and I will never accept that. I will never forget it.

“The behaviour of some people during the season, that is what hurts me most. It’s not my person that is hurt but the impeccable image of the club around the world. That kind of behaviour does not reflect what Arsenal is.”

It’s understandable why some supporters are not happy. Arsenal’s wait for major trophies goes on and they even failed to qualify for the Champions League this time round and change is needed in some form.

However, Wenger makes a very valid point in that what he has faced this season has been nothing short of embarrassing at times, and it’s a shame that a man who has been so professional, committed and determined has been treated in such a way.