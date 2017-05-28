(Video) Fist-pumping Wenger delighted as Arsenal boss lifts FA Cup

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was absolutely delighted on Saturday as he hoisted the FA Cup aloft after his side’s win over Chelsea.

The Gunners boss has been under pressure all season given how his side fell way short in the Champions League and weren’t able to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

In turn, winning the FA Cup and ending on a high note was crucial for him and his players as the wait to discover what the future holds for him is almost over.

With his contract expiring this summer, the Frenchman will have to eventually reveal his intentions but take nothing away from Arsenal’s performance on Saturday as they deserved their win and both the manager and players celebrated their success and rightfully so.

Goals from Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey either side of one from Diego Costa sealed it for the Gunners, and with few backing them to get the win, it will undoubtedly be a sweet moment for all connected to the club as they now wait for news of potential changes at the Emirates moving forward.

The moment Arsenal won the 2016/17 FA Cup Arsene Wenger looks delighted! ? pic.twitter.com/fGi9arxk9y — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 27, 2017