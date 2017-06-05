Arsenal have £150m summer budget, Wenger wants three new signings

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will reportedly have £150m to spend this summer on strengthening his squad, and he has revealed he’ll target three new signings.

The 67-year-old penned a new two-year contract with the Gunners last week, and so he will now be firmly in charge of transfers this summer.

Off the back of a disappointing campaign aside from winning the FA Cup, he will have his work cut out to attract top players, but according to The Daily Star, he’ll have significant funds to bolster his squad.

It’s claimed that Arsenal will hand him £150m to buy new players, and there are countless names on the transfer shortlist including the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Pickford.

Further, it’s noted that the figure could be increased in order to secure the signings that Wenger wants, and so this really feels as though it could be a turning point now where Arsenal are ready to spend big and ensure that they’re competing at the top of the Premier League table next season.

Meanwhile, The Independent note that Wenger has been discussing the transfer market, and believes that he’ll probably be limited to two or three new signings given how much his rivals have to spend.

“Between a maximum of two or three,” he said when asked by beIN Sports about how many signings he is expecting to make this summer. “We cannot spend as much as many other clubs because some clubs have external resources that allow them to be basically unlimited.”

It’s a truthful and fair assessment, will it’s not really what Arsenal fans want to hear ahead of the summer window opening for business and immediately sets the wrong tone.

Nevertheless, he made a great point by using Rob Holding as an example, insisting that there is a problem that clubs need to spend £40m on a new player just to gain a positive reaction. In turn, he’ll likely be scouring the market for the best possible solutions, but there’s no denying that if he was able to sign a player like Mbappe, it would change the entire atmosphere and attitude at the Emirates.