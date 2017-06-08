Chelsea transfer news: Blues to offer €55.3m plus key player in bid to secure 3-4-3 specialist

Chelsea’s fortunes improved dramatically when Antonio Conte switched formation to 3-4-3 last season.

The Blues won 27 of 32 Premier League games after the tactical tweak, so it is safe to assume that Conte will be staying loyal to 3-4-3 next term.

Conte will likely target new signings who are experienced, or at least familiar, playing in his preferred system.

Leonardo Bonucci definitely qualifies, having frequently lined up in the centre of a back three for both Italy and Juventus.

Conte knows Bonucci well, having previously worked with the 30-year-old, who sees the Chelsea boss as his footballing father figure, according to The Sun.

Bonucci’s relationship with his current manager is seemingly less tight, with The Sun reporting that Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri has demanded that Bonucci be sold this summer while his value remains high.

Per The Sun, Chelsea are ready to offer £48m (€55.3m) plus midfielder Nemanja Matic in a part-exchange bid.

Matic was a key player in Chelsea’s triumphant 2016-17 campaign, missing just three of Chelsea’s 38 Premier League matches.

Bonucci was also a regular for Juve, starting 11 Champions League games, but he and Allegri are on bad terms following a succession of rows, The Sun claim.