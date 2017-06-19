Man Utd handed major transfer boost as superstar wants move, Mourinho could also swoop for teenage ace

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told his agent to secure him a dream return to Man Utd, as his future in Spain looks in real doubt.

The Portuguese international’s future has been a topic for serious debate over the past week, as it was widely speculated that he wants out of Madrid after being accused of tax fraud and not receiving enough support from the club.

According to The Sun, that process of leaving looks to be taking a step towards Manchester as it’s claimed that the 32-year-old has told his agent, Jorge Mendes, that he should “do everything possible” to make his return to Old Trafford happen.

United aren’t the only club interested as Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all also specifically mentioned in the report, but it’s the sentimental choice of returning to Man Utd which is seemingly leading the race at this stage.

Ronaldo spent six years at the club between 2003 and 2009, scoring 118 goals in 292 appearances for the Red Devils while winning three Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy amongst countless other pieces of silverware.

Having gone on to set even more incredible records at Real Madrid, winning three more Champions League trophies while also establishing himself as the best in the world alongside Lionel Messi with an unbelievable number of individual accolades, it seems as though the Portuguese ace has done all that he can in Spain and has unfinished business in Manchester.

Meanwhile, it’s added that as part of Man Utd’s possible strategy of prising him away from the La Liga champions, they could offer David De Gea in an exchange deal.

In that situation, they’d have to bring in a new goalkeeper, and as reported by the Metro, AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma tops the list.

The 18-year-old rejected the Italian giants last week as he snubbed their contract renewal offer, and with just 12 months remaining on his current deal, it remains to be seen whether or not he’s sold this summer or told to see out the rest of the agreement before moving on for free next summer.