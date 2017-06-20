Chelsea ace eyes shock Mourinho reunion, Tottenham star also on radar

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic is reportedly keen on a reunion with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, as he looks set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Serbian international was a key figure for Antonio Conte last season, as he was an almost ever-present making 35 Premier League appearances while providing eight assists and scoring one goal as Chelsea won the title.

While that should be more than enough to single him out as a crucial part of the Italian tactician’s plans moving forward, speculation continues to link him with an exit, with The Sun reporting that a move to United is now emerging as a possibility.

Transfer rumours continue to link Chelsea with midfield reinforcements, and so what that would mean for Matic is unclear as at the very least it would be increased competition, while at worst, he could lose his spot in the starting line-up.

In turn, it’s claimed that he could be set to consider his options elsewhere and despite some question marks emerging over his relationship with Mourinho during their time together at Stamford Bridge, a move to Manchester is being heavily touted.

It’s added in the report that Mourinho is also keen on Tottenham star Eric Dier as he looks to strengthen his midfield ahead of next season, and so it remains to be seen who he prioritises.

Although Michael Carrick has extended his contract and continues to play an important role for the Red Devils, a long-term replacement will be needed eventually as these two certainly tick the right boxes in that regard.

Nevertheless, it looks as though Matic, 28, could be open to the idea of a move away from Chelsea this summer, and he’ll be hopeful that his former boss can offer him a chance of a fresh challenge at United as they look to compete on various fronts next season, including in the Champions League.