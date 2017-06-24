Man Utd legend struggling to find new club, £300k-a-week wages problematic

Man Utd captain Wayne Rooney is reportedly struggling to find another club as he faces the prospect of being stuck on the bench next season.

The 31-year-old saw his minutes decline last season, and as Jose Mourinho continues to plot bids for summer targets, it’s more than likely that the United stalwart will fall further down the pecking order.

While he has been linked with a move elsewhere including a return to Everton or a possible lucrative switch to China, The Mirror report that he hasn’t received any offers yet and is unsurprisingly struggling to find another club willing to match his current salary of £300,000-a-week.

With one year remaining on his contract, with the option of a second, Rooney won’t be allowed to leave for nothing while United are reluctant to contribute to his salary to push through a move elsewhere, as per the report.

In turn, it leaves them in a difficult spot as ultimately it seems pretty clear that they want him to move on, but they won’t be able to force him out, and nor should they given his services to the club over the years.

From Rooney’s perspective though, it seems like the natural time to move on from Man Utd. Having won all that there is to win and established himself as the all-time top goalscorer in the club’s history, coupled with the fact that his role has changed under Mourinho to a point where he is no longer going to be guaranteed to play, it’s pretty clear an exit is the smartest decision for all concerned.

However, it doesn’t look as though it will be that simple as he now waits to see how the summer plays out and if an offer comes in that he’s willing to accept.