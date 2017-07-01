Chelsea star set for La Liga return but won’t play for four months

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is set to rejoin Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid despite the fact he won’t be able to play until January, according to AS.

Costa, as reported in AS, is one of Atletico boss Simeone’s main targets this transfer window, with the Chelsea striker, who managed 20 goals and eight assists in 35 league appearances last season, being one of his top priorities as Atleti look to reinforce their squad for the coming season.

If the striker were to sign for Los Rojiblancos, he would not be able to play at all until January due to the club’s ongoing transfer ban, meaning Costa would spend the first four months just training and would not be loaned out to another club, as per AS.

The move, which is also reported by the Metro, has materialised after Costa declared that he had his heart set on rejoining Atletico over any other club.

Whether Atletico manage to get this one over the line or not, it’s certainly going to be interesting to say the least.