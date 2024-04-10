Atletico Madrid team news: No Hermoso or Depay for Diego Simeone’s side

Atletico Madrid will be without defender Mario Hermoso for their Champions League quarter final first leg against Borussia Dortmund.
Hermoso has struggled with a thigh injury and has missed the last two games for Diego Simeone’s side.
Cesar Azpilicueta and former Dortmund man Axel Witsel form a back three with Jose Gimenez, while Memphis Depay misses out with a muscle issue.
Antoine Griezmann, who is the second top scorer in this season’s competition leads the line with the recalled Alvaro Morata with the pair expected to get the goals Atletico need to put themselves in a favourable position.
Rodrygo De Paul, Koke and Marco Llorente make up the three man midfield.
? TEAM NEWS ? pic.twitter.com/dJt0mXL9kw
— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 10, 2024
Reus on the bench but Sancho starts
Dortmund welcome back defender Nico Schlotterbeck who is available and back in the starting line-up in Europe following his suspension against PSV Eindhoven in the last sixteen.
Edin Terzic’s side are still without Donyell Malen, who is nursing a thigh problem and Ramy Bensebaini is also sidelined with knee ligament damage.
In a boost for the Germans captain Emre Can starts after illness and Felix Nmecha also gets a surprise start.
Surprisingly Terzic has left big hitters Julian Brandt, Marco Reus and Sebastien Haller all on the bench but will have some great players to call on later in the match if needed.
Atletico unbeaten at home in Europe under Simeone
The two sides have faced each other four times in the Champions League, with two wins each and Dortmund have scored six to Atletico’s four in those encounters.
The last time the two sides met was in the group stage of the 2018/19 season with the Spaniards winning 2-0 at home, but losing 4-0 in Germany.
Atletico Madrid are undefeated in Champions League home knockout matches under the Argentine and in 16 games have won 10 and drawn six.