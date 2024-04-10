Atletico Madrid team news: No Hermoso or Depay for Diego Simeone’s side

Atletico Madrid will be without defender Mario Hermoso for their Champions League quarter final first leg against Borussia Dortmund.

Hermoso has struggled with a thigh injury and has missed the last two games for Diego Simeone’s side.

Cesar Azpilicueta and former Dortmund man Axel Witsel form a back three with Jose Gimenez, while Memphis Depay misses out with a muscle issue.

Antoine Griezmann, who is the second top scorer in this season’s competition leads the line with the recalled Alvaro Morata with the pair expected to get the goals Atletico need to put themselves in a favourable position.

Rodrygo De Paul, Koke and Marco Llorente make up the three man midfield.

? TEAM NEWS ? pic.twitter.com/dJt0mXL9kw — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 10, 2024

Reus on the bench but Sancho starts

Dortmund welcome back defender Nico Schlotterbeck who is available and back in the starting line-up in Europe following his suspension against PSV Eindhoven in the last sixteen.