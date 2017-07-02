37-goal France striker set for Arsenal medical

Lyon and France striker Alexandre Lacazette is expected to fly to London early next week to undergo a medical with Arsenal, according to L’Equipe.

The French striker, who scored 37 goals in 45 goals in all competitions last season, looks set to complete his a move to the Gunners next week, which could reportedly rise to as much as £52M, as reported by L’Equipe.

As per L’Equipe, Arsenal could even sign Lacazette within the next two to three days, with the France striker set to sign a five-year deal with the Gunners as Arsene Wenger looks set to smash the club’s transfer record of £42.5M, which was the fee paid for midfielder German midfielder Mesut Ozil back in 2013 according to Transfermarkt.

It looks as if the Lacazette saga is finally coming to an end, as Arsenal look to seriously strengthen their side for their pursuit of the Premier League title, or at the very least Champions League football, in the coming season. Only time will tell if this is money well spent or not.