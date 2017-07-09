22-goal Chelsea star to use Besiktas as a bridge in order to complete Atletico Madrid move

Chelsea frontman Diego Costa could be set for a move to Atletico Madrid, with the striker potentially being loaned out to Turkish club Besiktas whilst the La Liga side see out their transfer ban, according to AS.

As per AS, Atletico Madrid boss is desperate to be reunited with Costa, who managed 22 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions last season , and ‘El Cholo’ is more than willing to loan to striker out until January should the Spanish club sign him, with Turkish Super Lig champions Besiktas being the striker’s most likely destination.

Besiktas are reportedly eager to sign the striker on loan, however should the deal go through, the Turkish side wouldn’t be able to register the striker to play in the Champions League, as Atletico would like to be able to play the striker in the competition after January, as reported by AS.

Should Costa leave champions Chelsea in order to move to former club Atletico, it would definitely allow Atletico to compete with fellow La Liga sides Barcelona and Real Madrid on a more consistent basis.