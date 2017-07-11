Marseille interested in out-of-favour Man City star

Former Ligue 1 champions Marseille are interested in bringing out-of-favour Man City striker Wilfried Bony to the club following the departure of Bafetimbi Gomis to Galatasaray, as per the Sun.

Bony, who made 10 appearances on loan at Stoke last season, scoring two goals, signed for the Citizens from fellow Premier League side Swansea in January 2015, and his club are hopeful of obtaining at least half of the £25M the Guardian reported that City paid for the forward over two years ago.

Despite the interest from Marseille, the Ivory Coast forward reportedly wishes to remain in the Premier League and in England, as per the Sun.

The striker, as reported by the Sun, is also a target for a number of Chinese clubs and Marseille’s Ligue 1 rivals Lille.

If Bony does end up leaving Man City, it’ll be interesting to see whether Pep Guardiola decides to replace the striker, or decides to stick with the forwards he currently has at the club.