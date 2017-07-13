Former Liverpool star claims deal for defensive rock is close

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has suggested that his old club are close to securing a deal for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

It’s unclear as to how the BBC pundit knows this, but as reported by the Liverpool Echo, he seemingly knows something we don’t about the Dutchman’s future and believes he could still be heading to Anfield this summer.

As noted in that report, Liverpool were forced into a public apology after Southampton lodged a formal complaint against them with the Premier League over their approach for Van Dijk.

That appeared to end the possibility of further negotiations with several other top Premier League sides expressing an interest, but Murphy believes that Liverpool are very much still in the running and need to address a key weakness in their side.

“Personally, the problem for Liverpool was more defensive (last season),” he said, speaking to Sport360 at an Opta event.

“I think the van Dijk thing is close. That would be a phenomenal signing. But there’s definitely more business to be done at Anfield.”

“My understanding is that they are really trying to push the boat out in bringing new players in to try and compete. I suppose the other question is do they need a striker who can get 20 goals a season. Maybe they’ll look there as well, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Liverpool have already splashed the cash to sign winger Mohamed Salah this summer, and the Egyptian international will be a very effective addition to the team as he fits Jurgen Klopp’s style of play perfectly.

However, beyond that, there hasn’t been much else aside from Dominic Solanke’s arrival from Chelsea, and while many doubt the credibility of Murphy’s random suggestion that Van Dijk is still Merseyside bound, many will agree with his prediction that there’s certainly more to come from Liverpool.