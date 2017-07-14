22-year-old Chelsea midfielder complete Watford switch

Chelsea and England Under-21’s midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah has completed his move to fellow Premier League side Watford, according to the Express.

Chalobah, who made 10 league appearances for Antonio Conte’s side last season as Chelsea secured their fifth Premier League title, contributing one assist, has signed a five-year deal with the Hornets after struggling to break into the first team at Stamford Bridge, as per the Express.

Chalobah, who has played for Watford previously, having made 42 Championship appearances for the London side in 2012/13, managing to bag himself five goals in the process, stared for England U21’s at the Euro’s this summer as England reached the semi-finals.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see how youngster Chalobah develops as a player with the Hornets and whether he reaches his potential as a midfielder, and it’ll definitely be worth keeping an eye on seeing whether the midfielder manages to establish himself as a first team player with the Premier League side.