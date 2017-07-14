Arsenal want £40m Chelsea ace in shock swap deal, claims Sky Sports reporter

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly discussing the possibility of a player exchange deal involving Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Nemanja Matic.

Both players have been heavily linked with exits this summer, with Oxlade-Chamberlain having just 12 months remaining on his Arsenal contract.

Meanwhile, Matic is expected to drop down the pecking order once Tiemoue Bakayoko’s arrival is confirmed by Chelsea, and so the Serbian international may well be looking to move on this summer.

According to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, as seen in the tweet below, despite the two players in question being linked with different moves, it’s claimed that Arsenal could be willing to swap Oxlade-Chamberlain in exchange for Matic.

Sky Italy: Arsenal want swap deal with Chelsea – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for Nemanja Matic — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 14, 2017

On one hand, this move would attract plenty of criticism given that the England international is younger, has just enjoyed the best season of his career to date and offers great versatility having played in various positions last year.

However, he hasn’t yet reached his full potential, while signing Matic would give Arsenal that powerful presence in midfield that they’ve been lacking for years.

Combine that with the signings of Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette, and Wenger would certainly be winning the fans over. However, it remains to be seen whether or not Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is open to the idea, even though the expected signing of Bakayoko would likely result in Matic being an expendable piece in the squad.

As reported by The Guardian, Matic was linked with a £40m move to Old Trafford and so it’s unclear at this stage as to how much Arsenal value Oxlade-Chamberlain at or if cash will also be needed.