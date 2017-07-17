Liverpool given major boost, £60m target still desperate for Anfield switch

Liverpool target and Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk still reportedly wishes to join the Reds this summer and may force his way out.

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the most commanding and powerful centre-halves in the Premier League, and in turn it’s no surprise that there’s interest from elsewhere.

Liverpool’s interest in him is nothing new, although given that they were forced to publicly apologise to Southampton after their illegal approach for the Dutch international previously which resulted in the Saints lodging a formal complaint against them with the Premier League, it looked as though the pursuit was over.

However, according to The Sun, Van Dijk is ready to insist that he will only move to Liverpool, while he could hand in a transfer request in order to make sure that the move happens.

Despite finishing in the top four last season, it was evident that Jurgen Klopp’s side needed to improve defensively. They conceded 42 goals in 38 Premier League games, significantly more than the top three which may have bridged the gap if they were tighter at the back, while with the Champions League also in mind, they’ll have to be better defensively.

Van Dijk would undoubtedly address that and help fix the issue, and if he is adamant about a move to Liverpool this summer, then it’s difficult not to see it eventually happen.

Other sides including Chelsea and Arsenal have been paired with an interest, but it still looks as though Liverpool lead the race, and their previously strong relationship with Southampton could be important.

Prior to stepping on their toes with the Van Dijk situation, the two clubs have done plenty of business in recent years with Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane just a few of the names to swap St. Mary’s for Anfield.