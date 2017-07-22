£30M-rated Swansea man set to mentor £65M Morata should Chelsea move happen

Premier League champions Chelsea are eyeing-up a move for Swansea forward Fernando Llorente, with the club potentially getting him to mentor new signing Alvaro Morata, according to the Sun.

Antonio Conte’s side are keen on making a move for the former Juventus and Sevilla striker as per the Sun, however his current club Swansea’s £30M valuation of the player could prove to be a stumbling point in the Blues’ attempt to land the forward.

Llorente has already worked with Conte and Morata during the trio’s time at Juventus, and as reported by the Sun, the west London club are eager to reunite the three by making a move for the Swansea star, who scored 15 goals in 33 league appearances for Paul Clement’s side last season as the Swans narrowly avoided relegation.

Should Llorente make the move from the Liberty Stadium to Stamford Bridge, it’ll be worthwhile see the potential effect the Spaniard has on former teammate Morata should Blues boss Conte get the forward to mentor him.