Stoke set to make shock £25M swoop for 23-year-old Arsenal star

Premier League side Stoke City are eyeing up a move for 23-year-old Arsenal and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, in a deal that could cost the Potters around £25M, as per the Sun.

Chamberlain, who only had 12 months left on his current contract at the Emirates, has attracted interest from rivals Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City after ending last season in great form, as reported by the Sun.

Despite facing stiff competition from fellow Premier League clubs, Stoke are reportedly confident in a getting a deal for Chamberlain over the line according to the Sun, with the club apparently in talks with the player’s agent over a potential club-record £25M move.

Chamberlin performed well for the Gunners last season, with the England international managing to score two and assist seven in 29 league appearances as the north London side missed out on Champions League football for the first time under Arsene Wenger.

Should Chamberlain make the sensational move from Arsenal to Stoke, it’ll definitely be one of the most shocking transfers in recent memory.