Monaco unwilling to let winger go amid rumoured £45M Arsenal bid

Monaco are refusing to let French winger Thomas Lemar leave the club, with Arsenal set to test the Ligue 1 side’s resolve with a £45M bid for the player, according to the Telegraph.

As reported by the Telegraph, Monaco, who won their eighth French league title last season, have sold numerous high-profile stars already this summer, such as Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy, however the French side plan to keep midfielder Lemar at the club, with the winger being seen as important in the club’s attempts to persuade forward Kylain Mbappe to extend his current contract.

Arsenal, who missed out on Champions League football for the first time under Arsene Wenger last season, have reportedly given up on Monaco man Mbappe but, as per the Telegraph, the Gunners are set to maintain their pursuit of 21-year-old Lemar, who scored nine and assisted 11 in 34 league games last season for Monaco.

Should Arsenal manage to secure a deal to bring Lemar to the Emirates, it’ll be interesting to see whether the winger would be brought in as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, or whether the two will be playing together for the north London side this season.