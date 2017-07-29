Watford captain to leave club following fall-out with new Hornets boss

Watford captain Troy Deeney is reportedly set to leave the club following new boss Marco Silva’s refusal to back the forward to carry on as Hornets captain, according to the Sun.

Deeney has been captain at Vicarage Road since 2014, and was wanted by the Hornets’ Premier League rivals West Ham and Leicester after falling out with former boss Walter Mazzarri last season, as per the Sun.

Despite Mazzarri changing his mind over Deeney and the player staying at the club, the striker finally looks set to leave this summer, report the Sun, following new manager Marco Silva’s reluctance to give Deeney any commitment over being Hornets skipper.

Deeney, who joined Watford from Walsall in 2010, scored 10 and assisted four in 37 league games for the club last season as Watford finished in a bitterly disappointing 17th place.

Should Watford leave the club this summer, it’ll be interesting to see how much the Hornets make off of the transfer, and who the club pursue as a replacement for the 28-year-old.