Liverpool are currently in the market for a new manager as the Reds look for Jurgen Klopp’s successor and Troy Deeney has thrown Wolves’ Gary O’Neil into the hat.
The English coach took over at Molineux just days before the Premier League campaign got underway and many people predicted that Wolves would struggle this season before a ball was even kicked.
Fast forward to now, and O’Neil’s team are currently tenth in the table, leaving talkSPORT pundit Troy Deeney to put his name forward for the Liverpool job.
The former striker has given valid reasons too as the 40-year-old started his coaching career with the Merseyside club back in 2020 when he was appointed assistant manager to Barry Lewtas for Liverpool’s under-23 squad.
“I’m going to throw a name at you – I think [Liverpool] need a coach next year more than a manager, so I’m going to say Gary O’Neil,” Deeney told talkSPORT.
“If the rumours are are to be believed, three or four of the big players could move on and they could be left with a real young squad.
“I think it could be a team that needs a younger coach who’s used to working with younger players with not too much expectation to go and win the league.
“If someone like De Zerbi came in, we’d expect Liverpool to still be in the top four.”
Who is in the running for the Liverpool job?
Up until last week, Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso was in favourite to take over from Klopp next season but the Spanish coach has confirmed he is staying with the Bundesliga club for another season.
Following that news, Fabrizio Romano has stated that Ruben Amorim is now the Reds’ preferred option for the manager’s role at Anfield, while Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi has been on the Merseyside club’s list for some time.
At present, it feels like one of these two coaches will land the job at Anfield but there is still some way to go before we find out who will be Jurgen Klopp’s successor.