Liverpool are currently in the market for a new manager as the Reds look for Jurgen Klopp’s successor and Troy Deeney has thrown Wolves’ Gary O’Neil into the hat.

The English coach took over at Molineux just days before the Premier League campaign got underway and many people predicted that Wolves would struggle this season before a ball was even kicked.

Fast forward to now, and O’Neil’s team are currently tenth in the table, leaving talkSPORT pundit Troy Deeney to put his name forward for the Liverpool job.

The former striker has given valid reasons too as the 40-year-old started his coaching career with the Merseyside club back in 2020 when he was appointed assistant manager to Barry Lewtas for Liverpool’s under-23 squad.

“I’m going to throw a name at you – I think [Liverpool] need a coach next year more than a manager, so I’m going to say Gary O’Neil,” Deeney told talkSPORT.