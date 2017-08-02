Atletico Madrid boss hints at possible deal for out-of-favour Chelsea star, player to have to wait four months to make debut

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has hinted that the club could make a move for out-of-favour Chelsea star Diego Costa, however should a deal materialise, the Spaniard will have to wait until January to make his debut for la Rojiblancos, according to Sky Sports.

As per Sky Sports, former Atletico player Costa has been told by Blues boss Antonio Conte that he is no longer needed at the club, with the Spain international being linked with a return to the Spain with Atleti, or a move to Italy with AC Milan.

Altetico, who finished third in La Liga season behind rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona, are currently serving a transfer ban until January, however boss Simeone spoke about Costa in an interview ahead of Atletico’s appearance in this year’s Audi Cup, report Sky Sports.

As reported by Sky Sports, Simeone was quite reserved about Costa possibly return back to the club, saying that “if he comes in January… we can’t say anything about that yet”.

Should Costa leave the west London club this summer in favour of a return to the Spanish capital, it’ll be interesting to see whether Simeone’s side decided to loan the striker out until January, or whether they decide to keep the player fresh for the second half of the season for the La Liga side’s title run in.