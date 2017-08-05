Arsene Wenger reveals Arsenal points target for PL title bid, allays big fear over talisman

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed the points tally that he believes will be enough to put his side in a position to compete for the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners finished in fifth place last season, missing out on the Champions League and ending 18 points adrift of champions Chelsea.

In turn, they’ll need big improvements this time round and Wenger believes that if they can add 10 points onto the 75 that they collected last year, Arsenal should be in the thick of a title race with competition as fierce as ever with several top clubs all vying for top spot.

“When you have made 75 points (last season), your target is to get 10 points more,” he said, as reported by Sky Sports. “And with 10 points more, you are in there (the title race).”

It remains to be seen whether or not that will be enough, but improvements will certainly be needed at Arsenal this coming campaign as they can ill-afford another disappointing one like last year regardless of their FA Cup success.

Meanwhile, the summer has been dominated by talk over Alexis Sanchez’s future at the Emirates, and Wenger, who has been adamant for months that the Chilean international is going nowhere despite having just 12 months remaining on his contract, insists that the forward is as motivated as ever to fire the Gunners to a title.

“Of course. Why not? [Give everything to the team]. My conviction – and if you look well – it’s always in your interests, even if you have a short contract, to do well. And the kind of character he is.

“He is a winner. When he goes on the football pitch, he wants to win. He is a guy who loves football. He has advantages and disadvantages on both sides going into a situation like that.”