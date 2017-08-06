Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reserved on controversial decisions, wants squad ‘focused’ for next game

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte remained quiet when asked about the controversial decision that happened in the Blues’ penalty shoot-out loss to rivals Arsenal, with the Italian wanting his Blues squad to be ‘focused’ ahead of the new Premier League season, as reported by BBC.

When asked about his views on Bobby Madley’s controversial decision to send forward Pedro off for a tackle on Gunners midfielder Mohamed Elneny, Conte said that “I didn’t see the situation [with the sending off]. For me for this reason it is very difficult for me to say something about this decision.”, as per the BBC.

Conte was then asked about winger Willian being booked for simulation in the first half, to which the Blues boss responded “I heard there was clearly a penalty but I did not see.”

The Chelsea manager was questioned further, with the Italian being asked about the Blues’ upcoming Premier League season and his squad switching their focus to their game against Burnley on Saturday, to which he responded “We are working, we are trying to do our best. We had a tough pre-season, between the six days until we start the league it is important to be focused on the next game.”

With Chelsea losing to the Gunners at Wembley for the second time in three months, things aren’t looking 100% positive for Blues fans, as the club aim to retain their Premier League title this coming season.