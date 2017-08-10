Arsenal forward sparks fear as club scared want-away star might push for move away, forward out of Leicester clash with ‘little’ injury

Premier League side Arsenal fear that 28-year-old star Alexis Sanchez could force a move away from the club this summer, after boss Arsene Wenger revealed that the forward would miss the Gunners’ first two league games of the season with a “little abdominal strain”, according to the Mirror.

As per the Mirror, Arsenal are reportedly becoming increasingly concerned with reports from behind the scenes about the unsettled Chilean winger, and despite scans showing that the player hasn’t suffered a serious injury, it is believed that the player will miss the Gunners’ first two games of the season against Leicester and Stoke.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is adamant that the player will not be leaving the club this summer, and has insisted that the player’s absence through injury was not to do with a potential exit from the club, as reported by the Mirror.

Sanchez, who scored 24 and assisted 11 in the league last season, has reportedly dropped hints that he had given up trying to secure a move away from the club and was willing to stay in north London this season before moving on a free in 12 months time, with Manchester City eager to pounce on any opportunity to sign the player, report the Mirror.

When asked whether Sanchez would be signing a new deal at the Emirates, boss Wenger replied “All is possible you know. When a player goes into the final year of their contract we will try to extend the contract because there is no reason we shouldn’t do it, but we are not there yet.”

Should Sanchez stay the club beyond this summer and end up moving on a free transfer next year, it’ll be interesting to see what top European club the Chilean decides to move to as his time in north London looks to be coming to an end.