Chelsea set to solve squad depth problems with £35M move for ‘hugely talented’ Arsenal star, player seeking £120,000-a-week

Chelsea are set to solve their squad depth problems with a move for Arsenal stalwart Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with the Premier League champions set to test the Gunners’ resolve even further with an improved £35M bid for the England international, as per the Daily Star.

Conte is reported a huge admirer of 23-year-old Oxlade-Chamberlain, with the Italian pinpointing the midfielder as a key target for the Blues as they look to retain their Premier League title this season, according to the Daily Star.

Chamberlain, who scored two and assisted seven in 29 league games for the Gunners last season, only have one year left on his current at the Emirates, with the player understood to be asking for around £120,000-a-week, a number that the north London side are reluctant to offer the midfielder, report the Daily Star.

As reported by the Daily Star, Oxlade-Chamberlain has attracted from the Gunners’ London rivals Chelsea, with the Blues able to offer the player Champions League football, with the player set to be offered the money that Arsenal are refusing to offer him.

Chelsea’s original bid of £25M had been turned down as per the Daily Star, with the west London side now looking to seriously bolster the quality in their squad by raising their offer for Oxlade-Chamberlain, who Gunners manager Arsene Wenger recently describing the midfielder as being a “hugely talented player”.

Should Oxlade-Chamberlain end up swapping north London for west London, it’ll be worthwhile seeing where Chelsea boss Conte plans to use the player, with the England international being able to operate effectively in a variety of positions.