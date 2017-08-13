Man United set to go head-to-head with Barcelona in race to sign 28-year-old midfielder, club looking at Coutinho and Dembele alternatives

Barcelona have joined Manchester United in the race to secure a deal for 28-year-old Croatia and Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, with the Spanish side beginning to weigh-up other options should they fail in their pursuits of Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho, as reported by the Sun.

United boss Jose Mourinho has been trying to lure Perisic away from the San Siro for the majority of the summer, however the Red Devils boss has found Perisic’s Inter Milan difficult to negotiate with, as per the Sun.

Barca, having just pocketed a small fortune from selling Neymar to PSG, are trying to secure a replacement for the Brazilian before the summer transfer window shuts, with the Spanish giants having reportedly started to monitor the situation surrounding Perisic, which was reported by Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

Reports by Pedulla suggest that Inter Milan would be more willing to Barcelona due to the fact that they believe they would be able to recoup a bigger transfer fee for the midfielder.

Man United have had three attempts to sign the Croatian rebuffed, with the club unwilling to match Inter £50M asking-price, report the Sun, with Barcelona set to turn their attentions to the significantly cheaper option of Perisic should they fail to sign Dembele or Coutinho.

With Barca now entering the race to sign Perisic, it’s seems as if United are going to have an even harder time trying to secure the player’s signature before the transfer window closes on August 31st.