Watch: Liverpool should sell Coutinho, sign these two PL stars to win title claims BBC pundit

Andy Townsend has had his say on the Philippe Coutinho transfer saga, and believes that Liverpool should sell the Brazilian playmaker.

Depending on how much weight you give his opinion, he has certainly got people talking with his strategy as noted on BBC 5 Live as he suggests that the Merseyside giants could get closer to winning the Premier League title if they sell up and target two key signings.

'LFC should sell Coutinho, buy Costa and van Dijk – they'd be a lot closer to winning the league' – Andy Townsend

Those two key signings are Chelsea rebel Diego Costa and Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, although it’s questionable as to how realistic either signing would be.

Costa undoubtedly wants out of Chelsea and has yet to report back to training, but would Jurgen Klopp really want him? Would he want a move to Liverpool when he has publicly stated his desire to return to Atletico Madrid? Not to mention whether Liverpool fans would want him at the club.

With regards to Van Dijk, the Dutch international is undoubtedly a Liverpool target, but after Southampton lodged a complaint against the Reds earlier this summer for their approach, which in turn resulted in them making a public apology, are they willing to negotiate with their domestic rivals?

Fair play to Townsend from being creative and if these players did arrive then Klopp’s side would certainly would be more competitive. However, it’s just not going to happen is it…