Chelsea boss in heated standoff with Blues board over transfers, club believe players being targeted are too old

Antonio Conte is reportedly in a heated standoff with the Chelsea board over a disagreement between the two regarding transfers, with the Italian eager to sign experienced player ahead of investing in youngsters, something the club is keen on, according to the Sun.

Chelsea boss Conte, who guided the club to their fifth Premier League title win last season, is eager to bolster his squad before the transfer window shuts on August 31st, after his side’s lack of depth was exposed in their opening day defeat to minnow Burnley last week, as reported by the Sun.

The two are reportedly in a disagreement over what type of players the club should be signing as per the Times, with Conte eager to bring in experience whilst the Blues board would like to see younger talent brought in.

As written by the Sun, current Blues targets Fernando Llorente, Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic are all considering as being to old to be sold for a decent amount later down the line, however manager Conte believes that his squad lacks proven quality after losing Nemanja Matic to Man United and Diego Costa refusing to return to the club.

Chelsea’s board’s policies can be seen in the singing they’ve already brought in this summer, as the club have already signed Alvaro Morata and Antonio Rudiger, who are both below the age of 25.

Should this standoff between Conte and the Chelsea board continue, it’ll be worthwhile seeing whether the Italian stays in as Blues boss beyond this summer, or whether he’ll leave the club after not being given what he needs to defend the club’s title.