Man United star’s family insist there’s ‘no possibility’ of him leaving, claims club ‘rely’ on player

Anthony Martial’s cousin has denied reports that the French winger is to leave Manchester United this summer, and has claimed that the Premier League side ‘rely’ on him, as per the Daily Mail.

Martial scored in United 4-0 demolition of West Ham last Sunday, and the player’s cousin Jema commented on the player’s United future on Twitter before quickly deleting the tweets, as Martial has been linked with a move to Spurs in recent days, according to the Daily Mail.

Martial’s cousin tweeted that “For Manchester United, Anthony’s departure is not a possibility, even on loan. They rely on him.”

Martial joined the club from Ligue 1 side Monaco in 2015, and has since manage to bag 16 goals in 57 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils.

Martial has managed to remain a fan favourite at Old Trafford report the Daily Mail, despite the player falling down the pecking order at the club, with Jose Mourinho preferring to play Zlatan Ibrahimovic over the Frenchman last season.

As written by the Daily Mail, Martial is usually deployed on the left of Man United’s attack, and with the reported interest in Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, the player’s future in England has been shrouded with doubt.

Should Martial still be at Mourinho’s United come September 1st, it’ll be a big boost for the club as they look fend off rivals Man City and Chelsea to win their first Premier League title since 2013.