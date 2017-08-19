Chelsea set to complete £25m signing, £40-rated ace and three more targets eyed

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has reportedly been given the green light to complete a £25m swoop for Inter winger Antonio Candreva.

The Premier League champions have brought in four new faces this summer, with Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata all moving to Stamford Bridge.

That hasn’t been enough to stem reports of building tension and frustration at the club though, with Conte seeking more quality and depth ahead of a long season.

According to The Mirror, he could be set to sign one of his preferred targets after Chelsea gave him the green light to complete a £25m move for Candreva.

The 30-year-old has been a consistently top performer for club and country for some time, and with his quality on the ball coupled with his work ethic off it, he should fit into the English game and Conte’s side well, provided that the move is completed.

Meanwhile, the report goes on to suggest that Chelsea are still considering a number of other targets, including Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater.

With a £15m move made, it’s claimed that the Foxes are looking for a whopping £40m for the midfielder which seems completely unrealistic, while Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk, Alex Sandro and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all still on the Chelsea radar.

It’s going to take something special to get all of those players in a Chelsea shirt before the transfer deadline in just under two weeks, but time will tell if Conte can at least get a couple in to help his side get back on track after a dismal start to the campaign on and off the pitch.