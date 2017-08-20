£50m top target could be snatched away from Liverpool’s grasp by European giants, player’s club plead him to stay

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is considering tabling a bid for Liverpool target Virgil Van Dijk in the quest to fill the void left by centre-back Leonardo Bonucci after he left for AC Milan earlier this summer.

The Express report that the Serie A champions have the defender top of their wish-list alongside Valencia’s Ezequiel Garay. Juventus are willing to part with Chelsea reject Juan Cuadrado as part of the bid for the latter.

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool were close to tying up a £50m deal for Van Dijk shortly before Southampton submitted a complaint to the FA on the grounds of an illegal approach by the Merseyside club.

The Express claimed last week that Southampton team-mate Nathan Redmond has called for the Dutchman to stay at St Mary’s and uphold is 5 year contract with Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino also urging the team captain to remain at the South-coast outfit, per BBC Sport.

The Holland international submitted a transfer request earlier this month and has trained with the youth squad since.

The extensive length on his contract may be enough to put Allegri off pursuing him over other targets, which will be music to Liverpool fans ears.

However, if the Garay move fails to materialise, expect last year’s Champions League runners-up to come calling before the month is out.