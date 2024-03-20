‘He would be perfect’ – Man United told to appoint 56-year-old successful manager

Manchester United have been tipped to make a move for Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri after he has been labelled ‘perfect’ for the Premier League.

Some of the biggest jobs in English football could become available in the coming months, with Erik ten Hag’s future at Man United uncertain and Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool.

Managers like Eddie Howe and Mauricio Pochettino are under pressure after disappointing seasons at Newcastle United and Chelsea respectively.

Man United can take advantage of Allegri’s experience

Allegri, who has enjoyed success with AC Milan and Juventus, would have admirers in the Premier League according to former coach Giovanni Galeone.

Allegri’s longtime friend and former coach Galeone is certain that a manager who won six Serie A championships while leading AC Milan and Juventus will be equally successful in England.

“Until some time ago I would’ve told him to stay. Now, however, I’d tell him that the time has come to seek success abroad, as both Capello and Ancelotti did after so many successes in Italy,” Galeone, the former Udinese and Napoli coach, tells Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Allegri coached and won with Milan and Juventus. He is in his eighth season with Juventus, and only (Giovanni) Trapattoni has more games than him. I don’t see Max in Saudi Arabia, but he would be perfect for the Premier League.

“Next summer will be a summer of great changes throughout Europe. I think Max would do very well at Liverpool post-Klopp or at Manchester United.”

Allegri could take Man United to the next level

The Italian manager is one of the most successful managers in the last decade. He has won 14 trophies in his career.

With Juventus, he reached the Champions League final twice, losing both times to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

With ten Hag’s job uncertain at Old Trafford, Man United could look to make a move for Allegri who has wealth of experience and has a pedigree in the game.

He has tasted success at the top level and managed to develop players into some of the best in the world during his time with Italian giants Milan and Juventus.