Exclusive: “Newcastle are not out of the race at all” – Fabrizio Romano delivers positive transfer update

Newcastle United are not out of the race for the transfer of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips despite some transfer rumours about Paris Saint-Germain.

That’s according to the latest information from Fabrizio Romano, as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column today, with Newcastle fans perhaps set to be encouraged by his latest update.

Phillips is not playing much at Man City and an exit has seemed inevitable for some time now, but it seems Romano is not aware of anything concrete going on with PSG, despite what has been reported elsewhere, with the reporter insisting Newcastle are still very much in the race for the England international.

The Magpies could do with cover in midfield after the ban for Sandro Tonali, and Phillips looks like he’d be a good fit for Eddie Howe’s style of play, though it seems Romano is also not ruling out Juventus as suitors for the 28-year-old this January.

Romano has also made it clear that this won’t be a cheap deal, with City clearly in no mood to be pushed over on this one even if Phillips isn’t a first-team regular.

“I’m not aware of talks between Man City and PSG for Kalvin Phillips as of now, despite rumours,” Romano said.

“Newcastle are not out of the race at all, they are still there interested in Phillips, and it’s the same for Juventus, but it all depends on loan conditions because it’s not a cheap one. In any case, Phillips will leave City.”