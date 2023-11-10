Man City ace says yes to Juventus as transfer window looms

With around seven weeks to go until the transfer window opens for business again, one Man City ace has already given a yes to Italian giants, Juventus.

Both clubs are flying high in the Premier League and Serie A respectively, and any move, should it go ahead, can’t be seen as a step down at this point.

In fact, it would be entirely positive for Kalvin Phillips given that he’s barely being given a look in by Pep Guardiola at present.

The midfielder is still being picked by Gareth Southgate for the England team despite having only played 236 minutes this season per WhoScored, but it’s clear that, ahead of Euro2024, he needs to be getting regular match time more often.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, City have already given their approval to a loan move in January and, via his representatives, who met with Juve executives in London this week according to the outlet, Phillips has also given the move the thumbs up.

Clearly there are a number of details that need to be clarified before any switch can be signed off, but it makes sense for all parties.

More Stories / Latest News Under-fire Raphael Varane could give Erik ten Hag another headache at Man United Arsenal will have a tough time securing their preferred target to replace Thomas Partey Tottenham star has agreement with two clubs, €30m would get deal done

Serie A’s Old Lady need cover in that area because of the absences of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli and Phillips needs to be playing games.

Pep Guardiola has also shown that the Cityzens can cope without the England international.

It’s a win all round.