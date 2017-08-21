Barcelona set to look at alternatives to Liverpool star Coutinho, 29-year-old Argentina forward being lined-up by Spanish side

Barcelona are set to turn their attentions to Argentina and PSG star Angel Di Maria should they fail to lure Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho away from Anfield, as reported by the Mirror.

The story, which was also reported by Mundo Deportivo, state that Di Maria is set to become Barca’s number one target after the La Liga side’s chances of signing Coutinho have become extremely slim, with the Spanish club ready to give up in their pursuit of the 25-year-old as they have other targets in mind.

Barcelona have been searching for a replacement for former winger Neymar, after the player completed his world-record move to PSG earlier this summer, with the club also looking at the option of signing Ousmane Dembele as well, write the Mirror.

Dembele’s club Borussia Dortmund have said that the chances of the player joining the Spanish side are slim, with the Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke stating that the chances of the player leaving are “under 50 percent”, as per the Mirror.

Should Barcelona end up giving up with their pursuit of Coutinho, it’ll be interesting to see how the situation surrounding the player and his current club Liverpool plays out over the coming season.