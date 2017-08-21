Date has been set for Man United fan favourite to join European giants

Real Madrid goalkeeper Kaylor Navas has been told he will make way for the arrival of Manchester United custodian David de Gea next summer, according to The Express.

The Spain international was famously close to sealing a deal to the Bernabeu on deadline day in 2015, but fell through after paperwork was not finalised in time.

Now, after years of interest, it seems as if de Gea will finally move back to La Liga with Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane planning to bring in the 26-year-old at the expense of his current number one Navas, per Diario Gol.

Real president Florentino Perez is reportedly very keen on capturing the signature of the former Atletico Madrid man, vowing not to let another summer signing pass without confirming a deal can be done.

The Express claims the Spain international did not want to move this summer and have to compete with Navas for the number one jersey, forcing Perez to reluctantly withdraw his interests temporarily.

Navas is contracted at Madrid until 2020 but the president is eager to offload the Costa Rica international.

He joined from Levante in 2014 after an impressive World Cup performance with his country, and has made over 100 appearances for the club since.

United fans will be bitterly disappointed to see one of their most loved players leave, but most may take the stance that the club managed to get an extra three years of his services after coming so close to leaving a few seasons ago, rather than branding him as one that got away.