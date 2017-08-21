(Watch) Man City punished by Everton new-boy Wayne Rooney as former Man United star returns to haunt Pep Guardiola’s side

New Everton man Wayne Rooney enjoyed his return to Manchester tonight, as the former Man United captain scored in his second successive game for the Toffees to put his side 1-0 up against Manchester Cit at the Etihad.

Rooney, who rejoin the Merseyside club on a free from the Red Devils this summer, scored for Ronald Koeman’s side 10 minutes before half time after the ball was cut back from youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the right-hand side.

Should the score stay the same, that goal from Rooney could be as big a goal for United as it could be for Everton, as the two Manchester sides look to be the frontrunners in this season’s title race.