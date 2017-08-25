Barcelona set to complete €150m signing, second most expensive player ever en route

Barcelona are reportedly on the verge of completing the signing of Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele with a total fee of €150m being touted.

The Catalan giants have been heavily linked with a move for a big-name signing for weeks, especially after the exit of Neymar who joined Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month for a world-record transfer fee.

While their attempts to sign Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho have failed, L’Equipe report that their pursuit of Dembele is all set to deliver better results.

The French outlet appear adamant that the French international is all set to leave Dortmund as Barcelona have found an agreement with their Euro rivals with the final transfer fee set to approach around €150m in total including all bonuses.

Should that be the case, that would make the 20-year-old the second most expensive player in history, as he would take his place behind Neymar in the record books.

That’s a lot of money for a 20-year-old who hasn’t yet proven he can deliver on a consistent basis at the highest level season after season, although he did enjoy an impressive first campaign for the Bundesliga giants last year.

Dembele scored 10 goals and provided an impressive 21 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions, and so he may well find that he fits into life at Barcelona perfectly given his characteristics.

Barca will certainly be hoping so after splashing out so much money to sign him, as this will be a crucial signing for them to ensure that they don’t miss Neymar moving forward and can continue to compete for major honours.