French international winger Ousmane Dembele has been linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain.

A report via Fichajes claims that three Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on his situation and they could look to make a move in January.

The 26-year-old has been quite underwhelming since joining the French club for €50 million, and he has contributed to just two assists in nine appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing him and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. The Gunners have had to overuse the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli because of the lack of options at their disposal.

Dembele is versatile enough to play on both flanks and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the north London giants.

Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the French international situation and they could look to make a move in the coming months. Although Chelsea have a number of wingers at their disposal, the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk have been rather underwhelming.

It remains to be seen whether Mauricio Pochettino decides to bring in an alternative in January.

Finally, Newcastle United are looking to add to their attacking unit as well and the 26-year-old would be a quality acquisition. He will add pace, flair and unpredictability in the final third.

Despite his underwhelming form at PSG, Dembele is a top-class player who could be an asset for Newcastle if he manages to adapt to the Premier League. Newcastle are lacking a top-class winger and Dembele will add a new dimension to their attack.