Chelsea star’s potential move to Swansea impossible due to Premier League rules, player attracting interest from number of clubs

Chelsea forward Loic Remy’s potential move to Welsh side Swansea is impossible due to Premier League rules, according to WalesOnline.

Remy, who has been linked with a move to the Swans as well as Newcastle, will not be able to secure a move Wales this summer due to Premier League rules, which state that a club cannot have more than one player on a long-term loan from a fellow Premier League side in the same season, as reported by WalesOnline.

Remy, who spent last season out on loan at south London side Crystal Palace, is not part of Antonio Conte’s Chelsea plans this season report WalesOnline, with reports emerging that the Swans were set to go head-to-head with Newcastle in the race to sign the 30-year-old.

Paul Clement’s side already have a player on loan from the Blues in the shape of 19-year-old striker Tammy Abraham, who scored in his side’s 2-0 away win against Palace this weekend, with the rule surrounding loan players also meaning that the Welsh side couldn’t sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan for the coming season, write WalesOnline.

Following this news, it’ll be interesting to see what lies ahead for the future of Remy, and whether he’ll get any game time at all for the Blues this season.