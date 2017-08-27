Out-of-favour Man United star being eyed up by Premier League side, player has fallen down the Old Trafford pecking order

Manchester United and England star Chris Smalling is being eyed up by fellow Premier League side Leicester City this summer, with the player having fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season, as per the Sun.

Smalling, 27, is being targeted by Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare, as the Leicester manager sees the experienced defender as the perfect partner for new signing Harry Maguire at the King Power this season, according to the Sun.

As reported by the Sun, Smalling has been forced to sit on the sidelines at Old Trafford so far this season due to the big-money arrivals of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof, with boss Jose Mourinho preferring the partnership of Bailly and Phil Jones at the heart of his Red Devils defence.

Shakespeare is hoping that the signing of Smalling is going to bolster his side’s backline, as the Foxes have endured a shaky start to their league campaign this season, report the Sun.

Although the club seem ready to offload Smalling this summer, Mourinho has appeared in no rush to sell the England international, as written by the Sun.

Should Smalling end up leaving United in the remaining days of the transfer window, it’ll be interesting to see if the defender can rediscover the form we saw him achieve at United during his early days at the club.