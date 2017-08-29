Arsenal offered £49m winger plus cash for £70m Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal have reportedly been offered a player-plus cash package for star man Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, meaning he can leave on a free transfer next summer if he doesn’t pen a new deal before then.

But Manchester City have contacted the Gunners in an attempt to land Sanchez this week, according to The Mirror, who claim that Pep Guardiola has sanctioned a exchange offer including Raheem Sterling.

England winger Sterling cost City £49m when he joined from Liverpool in 2015, per BBC Sport.

However, The Mirror state that City are ready to give him to Arsenal, as well as paying a transfer fee, if it results in Sanchez coming to the Etihad Stadium.

The Mirror suggest that Arsenal value Sanchez at around £70m.

Sanchez scored 24 goals and provided 10 assists in 38 Premier League games last season, while Sterling delivered seven goals and six assists in 33 outings.

Sterling has started the 2017-18 campaign on fire, though, netting twice in just 147 minutes of playing time.