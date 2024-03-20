Raheem Sterling is reportedly a leading candidate to be sold by Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The English winger, who joined from Manchester City in 2022 for a reported £47.5 million, has struggled to recapture some of his best form.

Featuring in 74 games, across all competitions, Sterling, 29, has managed just 17 goals — numbers that fall a long way short of what he was producing at the Etihad where he averaged a goal every two-and-a-half games.

His drop off in form, as well as his huge salary, which, according to Spotrac, sees him earn a whopping £325,000-per week, mean US owner Todd Boehly could be open to sanctioning a summer sale.

Chelsea prepared to sell Raheem Sterling

And according to a recent report from GiveMeSport, the American billionaire is ‘almost certain’ to do exactly that once the current season ends.

Rumoured to be a top target for some of Saudi Arabia’s wealthiest clubs, Chelsea’s number seven is likely to receive several lucrative offers in the summer window.

However, while the winger may prefer to stay in Europe, GiveMeSport’s report suggests Mauricio Pochettino is ‘open to sanctioning his departure’ following a prolonged period of disappointing individual performances.

Failure to convince his manager he is worth sticking with next season is likely to see Sterling cut-loose, or at the very least, demoted to a rotational squad player.

In addition to his 17 goals during his near-two years at Stamford Bridge, the 29-year-old, who has two-and-a-half years left on his deal, has registered 14 assists. The winger has yet to lift a single major trophy with Chelsea but end that hoodoo as the Londoners, along with both Manchester clubs and Coventry, are just one of four teams left in this season’s FA Cup.